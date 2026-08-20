COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Writers looking to develop their craft will have an opportunity to participate in a day of workshops at Cook Forest State Park next month.

The Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia, or WCoNA, will host “Writers in the Woods” on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Sawmill Center for the Arts in Cooksburg.

The program will feature workshops exploring how forests can inspire writing, the submission process and approaches to writing personal stories.

The event will conclude with critique group sessions, giving writers an opportunity to receive feedback on their work. Attendees may participate in a critique group whether or not they submit work for review.

Book giveaways will also be held throughout the event.

The day’s instructors include Tim Bennett, a landscape photographer and author whose forthcoming memoir is titled “One Mountain After Another”; Bob Craven, an assistant professor at Westminster College whose work examines working-class Appalachian culture from environmental and historical perspectives; Kimberly McElhatten, an editor, poet and publishing consultant; and Matthew Ussia, director of Duquesne University’s First Year Writing Program and author of “The Red Glass Cat.”

WCoNA founder and President PJ Piccirillo said the organization works to establish a stronger regional identity for writers from or writing about northern Appalachia.

“We believe the stories, poems, and essays these qualities inspire deserve to be represented and valued as a body of work,” Piccirillo said.

WCoNA brings together writers and others interested in northern Appalachian literature while encouraging work including novels, poetry, essays, history, memoir and drama connected to the region.

Registration for Writers in the Woods costs $72 and includes a light lunch and breaks. Space is limited, and registration closes Saturday, Sept. 19.

Additional information and registration are available through the Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia website. Questions can also be directed to Lora Zill at 814-439-0914 or lora.zill@wcona.com.

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