PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) — Earlier this year, local orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Justin Arner embarked on an extraordinary four-week journey across Europe, representing the American orthopaedic community as part of a prestigious international exchange program.

Every two years, the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) and the European Society for Sports Traumatology (ESSKA) select just three surgeons from across the United States for a traveling fellowship. Dr. Arner—alongside colleagues from Seattle and San Francisco—spent nearly a month observing master surgeons, assisting in high-level procedures, delivering lectures, and engaging in cultural exchanges across six European nations.

Cycling and Surgical Precision in Amsterdam

The fellowship kicked off on April 29 in Amsterdam, where the American surgeons quickly shook off their international jet lag with an e-bike tour through the city’s historic canals led by local host Dr. Haverkamp.

Over the next two days at Xpert Clinics, Dr. Arner and his colleagues observed a wide range of advanced sports procedures with Dr. Haverkamp and Dr. Hoornenborg, including hip arthroscopies and complex multiligament knee reconstructions.

“We were impressed by the strong teamwork and infrastructure that led to case turnovers of only five minutes—maximal operating room efficiency,” Dr. Arner told exploreClarion.com.

After cases each day, the team navigated Amsterdam entirely by bicycle, stopping for sandwiches, beers, bitterballen, and dinners that showcased Dutch specialties—from gravy-covered beefsteak at Loetje to riverside lunches and neighborhood cafés.

One of Dr. Arner’s most memorable evenings in Amsterdam began at the historic bar De Sluyswacht, a canal-side establishment dating back to 1695. From there, they boarded a dinner cruise that carried them through the canals and out toward the Amstel River. Champagne, appetizers, and a multi-course meal accompanied views of Amsterdam illuminated at night, including passing by the Anne Frank House.

Fjord Hikes and Reindeer Stew in Norway

On May 2, the group flew north to Oslo, welcomed by host Dr. Boe. The trip balanced rugged outdoor exploration—including hiking to Vetakollen for views of the fjords, touring the MUNCH museum, taking cold fjord plunges after sauna sessions, and wandering through Vigeland Park among Gustav Vigeland’s sculptures—with intensive surgical observation.

At the local hospital, the fellowship team observed complex shoulder instability procedures, revision osteotomies, and ACL surgeries. A scientific exchange session followed, allowing host faculty and visiting fellows to present research techniques and discuss clinical outcomes.

Dr. Arner at the Norway Olympic Center. Submitted photo.

History and Complex Reconstructions in Germany

Next, the surgeons traveled to Berlin, where Dr. Becker and chief resident Krzysztof hosted the group for operative cases in nearby Brandenburg, focusing on MPFL reconstructions and slope-correction osteotomies.

The group during their surgery in Germany. Submitted photo.

Beyond academic sessions and operative cases, the group toured Berlin’s layered history, including Olympiastadion Berlin, walked through the Brandenburg Gate and former East Berlin, visited Checkpoint Charlie, and explored the area around the TV Tower, surrounded by churches, museums, and reminders of Prussian and Cold War history.

Meals became another form of cultural exchange: currywurst from a street stand, schnitzel and blood sausage atop the rotating restaurant in the Fernsehturm, beers and schnapps in a local Irish pub, and a remarkable homemade dinner prepared by Dr. Becker’s wife, herself an orthopaedic surgeon.

Italian Hospitality: From Lake Como to Milan

Crossing south into Italy, the group experienced a weekend at Lake Como hosted by Dr. Compagnani and Dr. Randelli, featuring boat tours past famous filming locations like Villa del Balbianello, where the team toured the famous grounds featured in films including Star Wars and Casino Royale. Long evenings featured Nebbiolo wine, seafood, risotto with lake perch, and conversations stretching late into the night beside the water.

In Milan, the schedule picked up with a heavy slate of complex surgeries, including transseptal PCL reconstructions and open Latarjet procedures.

The group during their surgery in Milan. Submitted photo.

Culture, Cava, and Cadaver Labs in Barcelona

Arriving in Barcelona on May 13, Dr. Arner and the group were hosted by Dr. Perelli and Dr. Monllau. Their time in Spain mixed complex surgeries—like meniscal transplants and hip arthroscopies—with academic lectures and a hands-on cadaver lab at the University of Barcelona.

Cultural highlights included a private tour of Sagrada Família, wandering the Gothic Quarter, and visiting the Recaredo winery for a cellar tour and cava tasting.

A Marathon Finish in Lyon

The final stop brought the team to Lyon, France, hosted by Dr. Dejour, Dr. Servien, and Dr. Sonnery-Cottet. Following a welcome dinner at the legendary Paul Bocuse restaurant and a countryside barbecue at Dr. Dejour’s home, the fellowship concluded with a marathon operative day that started before sunrise. The surgeons observed intricate trochleoplasties, hip arthroscopies, and bilateral revision ACL reconstructions.

Reflecting on the whirlwind journey, Dr. Arner emphasized that the exchange extended far beyond surgical technique.

“Across six countries and countless operating rooms, we experienced not only different techniques and philosophies in sports medicine, but also the generosity, friendship, and culture of every host,” Dr. Arner emphasized. “The procedures and academic discussions were extraordinary, but what will remain longest are the shared meals, bicycle rides, hikes, and late-night conversations.”

The group in Prague, talking about their experience. Submitted photo.

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