JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently reported three separate DUI investigations in Jefferson and Clarion counties.

Punxsutawney Man Arrested Following Young Township Traffic Stop

State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 2:48 p.m. on August 16 along Kayla Lane in Young Township, Jefferson County, for multiple alleged Title 75 violations.

According to police, troopers observed indicators of impairment during the stop. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted, and police said the 45-year-old Punxsutawney man was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

The man was taken into custody for DUI. Charges are pending.

DuBois Woman Arrested for DUI in Bell Township

State police in Punxsutawney also conducted a traffic stop around 1:53 p.m. on August 17 along the 1500 block of Route 119 in Bell Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, a 61-year-old DuBois woman allegedly displayed signs of impairment from a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI.

Police said charges are pending toxicology results through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock’s office.

Man Accused of DUI, Controlled Substance Possession in Redbank Township

State police from the Punxsutwaney barracks conducted a traffic stop at 2:17 p.m. on August 9 along Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

According to police, a 46-year-old New Kensington man was determined to be under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance.

Charges are pending.

The post Three Drivers Accused of DUI Following Recent Traffic Stops, State Police Report appeared first on exploreJefferson.