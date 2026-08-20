NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – For information on Redbank Chevrolet’s new SUVs and Silverado Pickups, ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin.
CHEVY DRIVES AMERICA
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $55,670
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Traverse High Country
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $59,020
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $68,230
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM “Stars and Steel Edition”
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $49,075
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $51,585
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
2026 Chevrolet Tahoe LT: Exterior Color: Sterling Gray Metallic
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $70,890
For more information, click here.
2026 Chevrolet Trax LT
REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $26,620
For more information, click here.
Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin–Redbank Chevrolet sales professionals.
Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … If we don’t see you today … we’ll still be here tomorrow.”
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Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored/2026/08/20/sponsored-pull-up-in-style-this-fall-explore-whats-new-at-redbank-chevrolet-179633/