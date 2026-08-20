NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – For information on Redbank Chevrolet’s new SUVs and Silverado Pickups, ask for sales professionals Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin.

CHEVY DRIVES AMERICA

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500; Exterior Color: White Sands

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $55,670

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Traverse High Country

2026 Chevrolet Traverse High Country; Exterior Color: Sterling Gray Metallic

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $59,020

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT; Exterior Color: Lakeshore Blue Metallic

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $68,230

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM “Stars and Steel Edition”

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $49,075

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

2026 Chevrolet Colorado

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $51,585

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

2026 Chevrolet Tahoe LT: Exterior Color: Sterling Gray Metallic

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $70,890

For more information, click here.

2026 Chevrolet Trax LT

2026 Chevrolet Trax LT: Exterior Color: Mosaic Black Metallic

REDBANK CHEVROLET SALE PRICE: $26,620

For more information, click here.

Call 814-275-2410 or 814-275-6734 and ask for Wylie Miller or Larry Rankin–Redbank Chevrolet sales professionals.

Redbank Chevrolet is located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … If we don’t see you today … we’ll still be here tomorrow.”

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