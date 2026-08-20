Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are urging Pennsylvanians to celebrate responsibly ahead of the Labor Day holiday, and announced the national crackdown on impaired driving, which began yesterday and runs through Monday, September 7. PSP and municipal police agencies will conduct impaired driving enforcement details as part of this enforcement and education campaign.

Hosted by Penn State Health at their Life Lion Hangar in Hershey, the administration was also joined by representatives from the Pennsylvania DUI Association (PA DUI).

“When you decide to drive impaired, you’re not just risking your own life,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “If your plans include alcohol or drugs, make a plan to get home safely. Choose a designated driver, or choose to use a ride-share service, but never choose to drive impaired.”

Last year in Pennsylvania, there were 8,658 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 258 fatalities and 881 suspected serious injuries. Of those crashes, 7,166 involved a drinking driver, resulting in 180 fatalities; and 2,650 involved a drugged driver, resulting in 132 fatalities.

The goal of high-visibility enforcement is to reduce the number of impaired driving-related crashes, injuries, and deaths. This effort is funded through PennDOT’s statewide annual distribution of more than $6.7 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for impaired driving enforcement.

PSP troopers made 538 DUI arrests and investigated 60 impaired-driving related crashes, three of which were fatal throughout last year’s Labor Day holiday weekend.

“We have seen too many lives lost at the hands of impaired drivers, and the fact is these tragedies are preventable,” said PSP Director of the Patrol Services Division Lieutenant Jeffrey M. Lambert. “PSP will have increased patrols across the Commonwealth, cracking down on impaired and reckless drivers throughout the holiday weekend. You can help us keep our roads safe by driving responsibly, slowing down, and obeying traffic laws.”

“Life Lion’s flight and ground crews respond to crashes where a single decision to drive impaired changes lives forever,” said Penn State Health Life Lion EMS Division Chief Dr. Chadd Nesbit. “Whether the impairment comes from alcohol, illegal drugs, or prescription medications, the consequences can be catastrophic. We encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly and make transportation plans before the festivities begin.”

Impaired driving enforcement goes beyond checking for alcohol impairment. Law enforcement works to identify drivers impaired by illegal drugs and prescription medication or some combination of substances that impact a driver’s ability to safely operate a vehicle. Pennsylvania has approximately 250 Drug Recognition Experts (DRE): specially trained officers who look for impaired drivers and assist in DUI investigations when drug-impaired driving is suspected.

Pennsylvania law requires the installation of an ignition interlock system on the vehicles of first-time and repeat DUI offenders with high blood alcohol levels, and for individuals who receive an operating privilege suspension for refusing a chemical test.

“Interlock requirements allow eligible individuals to drive legally under restrictions while reducing the risk that they will drive impaired again,” said PA DUI Ignition Interlock Quality Assurance Program Director Aaron Gold. “But no device replaces personal responsibility. The safest choice is always to make a plan before drinking or using any substance that can impair your ability to drive. If you see someone who may be impaired and about to drive, speak up. If you are hosting an event, help guests get home safely. If you are driving, put safety first every time.”

Drivers with plans to travel over Labor Day weekend can “Know Before You Go” by checking Historic Holiday Traffic at www.511PA.com. The page, which will be available beginning Aug. 31, will show traffic speeds on the Friday before and on Labor Day in 2024 and 2025 compared to traffic conditions during a typical, non-holiday week. Users can choose their region and view an hour-by-hour, color-coded representation of traffic speeds to help determine the best times to travel during the holiday.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

For more information on safe driving in Pennsylvania, visit pa.gov/dotsafety.

PennDOT’s media resources web page offers social media-sized graphics for numerous transportation-related campaigns, including safety topics such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and seat belts for organizations, community groups, or others who share safety information with their stakeholders.

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