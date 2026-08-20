DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) — A tractor-trailer driver escaped injury Tuesday morning after striking an unoccupied, disabled SUV along Interstate 80 in DuBois.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash occurred at 4:22 a.m. August 18, near the 97.8 westbound mile marker of I-80 in DuBois.

State police said a 2024 Freightliner Cascadia was traveling west when its lead trailer’s right rear wheel struck the left side of an unoccupied 2008 Jeep Patriot that was disabled along the roadway.

The impact caused a flat tire on the Freightliner’s lead trailer right rear wheel, and left the disabled Jeep Patriot with damage to its left side, according to the report.

Following the collision, the Freightliner came to a final rest facing west on the north berm. No injuries were reported, police said.

The Freightliner was driven from the scene. The disabled Jeep Patriot was towed from the scene by Bricen’s Towing as it posed a roadway hazard.

The driver of the Freightliner was not identified in the police report.

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