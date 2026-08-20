CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA — Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging is seeking dedicated community members to serve as volunteers on its Advisory Council. The agency is looking for individuals who are interested in helping improve services, programs, and resources available to older adults throughout Clearfield County.

The Advisory Council plays an important role in helping Mature Resources understand the needs and concerns of older adults and their caregivers. Council members provide community perspective, offer recommendations, help identify emerging needs, and serve as advocates for older adults.

“We are looking for people who are willing to bring their experience, ideas, and community connections to the table,” said Dennis Biancuzzo, Director of Business Development. “Our Advisory Council is an important link between the agency and the people we serve. Volunteers can make a real difference in shaping the future of aging services in Clearfield County.”

Who Should Consider Volunteering?

Mature Resources welcomes individuals who:

Have an interest in improving the quality of life for older adults.

Are willing to listen to the concerns and needs of seniors and caregivers.

Have knowledge of or connections within their local community.

Are interested in advocating for aging services.

Can attend Advisory Council meetings and participate in discussions.

Want to contribute their time and experience to a community organization.

You do not need to be an expert on aging services to serve. Mature Resources is interested in individuals with a variety of backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives.

Make Your Voice Count

Advisory Council members have an opportunity to help Mature Resources identify gaps in services, promote greater community awareness, and ensure that the needs of Clearfield County’s growing older adult population remain a priority.

Volunteering on the Advisory Council is also an opportunity to meet other community-minded individuals and become more involved in efforts that support older adults’ independence, dignity, and quality of life.

Interested in becoming an Advisory Council member?

For more information about volunteering, contact Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging at 814-765-2691.

Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging encourages individuals who care about the future of Clearfield County’s older adults to consider joining the Advisory Council.

Your voice matters. Your experience matters. Your community needs you.

About Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging

Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging works to support older adults and their caregivers by connecting individuals with services, resources, programs, and opportunities that promote independence, dignity, and quality of life. Through partnerships and community-based services, Mature Resources strives to help older adults remain active, connected, and engaged in their communities.