REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — A 67-year-old Reynoldsville man is incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail after police say video footage showed him intentionally ramming his van into a neighbor’s truck twice during an argument on Monday afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department, officers filed charges against Peter Yan Zheng on August 18. Court records show Zheng faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault, Felony 2 (two counts)

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Reckless Driving, Summary (two counts)

Police reported officers responded to East Main Street in Reynoldsville Borough at approximately 3:41 p.m. on August 17 for a neighbor dispute. According to the affidavit of probable cause, police arrived to find both drivers inside their respective vehicles.

The complaint states Zheng initially told officers the incident was a traffic accident and stated both vehicles were moving when the collision occurred. Police reported the other driver told officers he had entered his truck to avoid confrontation before Zheng honked his horn, accelerated, and rammed the truck head-on twice.

Officers noted the physical damage on Zheng’s van was consistent with two separate impacts while the second vehicle remained stationary, according to the complaint. Police later reviewed video footage from the scene that showed Zheng honking his horn, accelerating into the parked vehicle, backing up, and ramming the truck a second time, the affidavit says.

According to court dockets, Zheng was arraigned August 18 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana, who set bail at $50,000 monetary. Court records indicate Zheng was committed to Jefferson County Jail after failing to post that amount.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 1 with Judge Inzana presiding.

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The post Local Man Jailed on Felony Assault Charges After Allegedly Ramming Neighbor’s Vehicle in Ongoing Dispute appeared first on exploreJefferson.