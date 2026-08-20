CHERRY TREE — The Curwensville girls golf team was defeated by host Northern Cambria 283-330 Wednesday at Chetremon Golf Course.

Kelsie Best led the Lady Tide with a 49, which was the low round among all golfers.

Addyson Neiswender (57), Grace Johnson (68), Lucy Bowman (72) and Karlly Cribbs (84) also scored for the Lady Tide.

“Kelsie led the way with the best score of the entire match, which was a great accomplishment,” Curwensville head coach Amy Sutika said. “Grace had a season-best round, improving by 11 strokes from her last match, and Lucy posted a season-best score, improving by five strokes.

“Seeing that kind of progress is what makes coaching so rewarding, and I’m proud of the effort and determination they showed today.”

Emma Neff led Northern Cambria with a 54 and was followed by teammates Sophia Sheredy (55), Sarah Neff (56), Mylee Weakland (58) and Ava Paronish (60).

Curwensville is back in action Monday at Eagles Ridge, hosting Clearfield.