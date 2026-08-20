CORSICA, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced that Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between Exit 73 (Route 949/Corsica) and Exit 78 (routes 36 and 28/Sigel and Brookville) due to a crash.

To detour, motorists should exit I-80 east at Exit 73 and proceed on Route 322 toward Brookville. Drivers will then turn left onto Route 28 and reenter I-80 east at Exit 78.

PennDOT advises motorists to use caution in the area and along the detour route. The roadway will remain closed until the scene is cleared, though an exact reopening time has not yet been determined.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting 511PA.com. The service, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 511 or by following local alerts on X.

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