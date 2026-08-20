Hazel Joy Spare Himes, 92, a Swamp Run Road, Brookville, PA resident, died peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2026, at her home of 67 years surrounded by loved ones.

Born on May 28, 1934, in Heathville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Clara Strauser Spare. Joy attended grade school in Summerville, PA and graduated from the Brookville High School. She met her beloved husband of 68 years on a blind double date, Wayne Himes, and he preceded her in death on August 8, 2024. Retired, Joy had been employed as a secretary until the time of her marriage, and after led the life of a housewife, homemaker and most importantly a mother.

Joy was a kind soul with a heart of gold, devoting her life to her family and God. Throughout the years she and Wayne opened their hearts and fostered around 20 children. She was a loyal member of the Gideons International and a long-time member of the Green Valley Grange. She was a devoted member of Meade Chapel Church, serving God by teaching the children’s Sunday School Class and being an involved member for many years. Joy enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Nimble Thimbles. She also enjoyed gardening, growing flowers and the hummingbirds they attracted.

Joy is survived by her children, Dave Himes, Gail Himes, Paul (Tammy) Himes, Susan (Alex) Lingenfelter, Lisa (Ben) Penman and a beloved niece, Deborah Wagner; brothers, Ron Strauser, Russell (Kimberly) Strauser, Harold Spare; and a sister, Twila Clark. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Leroy (Julia) Himes; and sister-in-laws, Eva Caylor, Bernice Strauser, Alice Strauser and Jane Strauser.

Surviving grandchildren: Andy (Amber) Blair, Carisa (Slavo) Miskovic, Talia (Stacy) Orr, Rachel (Bryan) Birch, Wayne (Krysta) Lingenfelter, Kenneth (Sevie) Lingenfelter, Ashley (Matthew) Crist, Chantelle Jesburger, Savanah (Mathew) Clinger, Brandon Jesberger, Charles (Emily) Taylor, Veronica (Rick) Schoening, Alissa (Greg) Taylor, Joshua (LeAnn) Himes, Charity (Michael) Diefenderfer, Zachary (Heather) Taylor, Sarah (Shawn) Dawson, Clint Lingenfelter, Izzy Penman, Amanda (Jared) Birch, Robert (Kaitlin) Penman, Bryan (Summer) Penman.

Surviving great-grandchildren: Ryley Blair, Cameron Blair, Connor Miskovic, Andrew Miskovic, Asia Walter, Bryce Walter, Emma Miller, Eli Miller, Caleb (Madelyn) Zimmerman, Kayden Lingenfelter, Kinlee Lingenfelter, Kole Lingenfelter, Kyla Lingenfelter, Athena Lingenfelter, Paris Lingenfelter, Petros Lingenfelter, Wyatt Crist, Hudson Crist, Aiden Jesburger, Liam Neff, Rhyleigh Neff, Henry Jesburger, Natalee Himes, Taylor Clinger, Talan Taylor, Cooper Taylor, Jaxton Taylor, Sullivan Taylor, Rickey Schoening, Evelynn Schoening, Velvet Schoening, John Wayne Schoening, Parker Yeaney, Hunter Young, Novalee Mohney, Bentlee Diefenderfer, Tucker Diefenderfer, Sebastian Diefenderfer, Hayden Cochenour, Gavin Cochenour, Serenity Nupp, Matthew Nupp, Gohan Dawson, Jazmine Kraus, Leylan Birch, Gracelynn Sammons, Kinsley Birch, Emberly Birch, Natalie Birch, Miya Penman, Hunter Penman, Lucy Penman, Amara Penman, Elizabelle Geer, Jauven Geer, Luna Penman, Elijah Penman, and Melissa Orr.

Surviving great-great grandchildren: Brielle Rowe, Colson Cieleski, Wesley Himes, Aspyn Himes, Wreyn Himes, August Zimmerman, Juniper Zimmerman, Paisley Jesberger, Lincoln Rowe, Keaton Cieleski, and Lenox Orr.

In addition to her parents, Joy was also preceded in death by brothers, Albert, Gary and Walter Spare; Bob, Dick, Don and Fred Strauser and a sister, Alta Hetrick.

Visitation will be on Sunday, August 23 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Meade Chapel Church, 10195 Knox Dale Road, Brookville, PA 15825 and again on Monday, August 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., also at the church. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Jenni Piatt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Meade Chapel Church or The Gideons International. The Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.

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