Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a full‑time Medical Billing Specialist.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is a compassionate, community‑focused home health and hospice non‑profit agency serving patients and families primarily in the Clarion and Forest County areas. We are committed to high‑quality, patient‑centered care while maintaining operational excellence and regulatory compliance.

This role is critical for ensuring accurate billing, timely reimbursement, and regulatory compliance across Medicare, Medicaid, VA, commercial insurance, and private payors.

Job duties include but are not limited to:

Prepare, view, and submit claims accurately and on time

Submit Medicare Notices of Admission and/or Notices of Election within strict calendar deadlines

Monitor billing work queues, claim edits, and validation reports

Investigate and resolve denied, rejected, or underpaid claims

Collaborate with clinical and administrative teams to resolve documentation issues affecting billing

Maintain accurate billing records within the agency’s billing system

Stay current with CMS regulations, payer requirements, HIPAA standards, and industry best practices

Qualifications:

Medical Billing experience with exposure to home health and hospice preferred, but willing to train the right person

Strong understanding of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance plans

High school graduate or equivalent

Medium–high level of computer experience a must

Highly organized individual a plus

Experience in general office work and accounts receivable is preferred

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Benefits for full‑time employees include health insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, matching HSA, matching 401k, paid time off, and more.

Applications should be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA 16214. For more information, please contact Human Resources at 814‑297‑8400.

Clarion Forest VNA is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected status.

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