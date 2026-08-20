CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Clarion head swimming & diving coach Bree Kelley announced today that Valerie Childs will join the Golden Eagles’ coaching staff as an assistant coach in 2026-27. A 2024 NCAA qualifier at Sioux Falls, Childs spent the previous two years as an assistant coach at Concordia — St. Paul.

“We are thrilled to welcome Valerie to the Golden Eagle family,” said head swimming & diving coach Bree Kelley. “From our very first conversation, it was clear that she is passionate about developing student athletes both in and out of the pool. Her experience as both a successful collegiate student athlete and coach, combined with her enthusiasm, strong work ethic and desire to help student athletes reach their full potential, make her an outstanding addition to our program. I have no doubt that she will have a positive impact on our team, our culture, and the overall experience for our student athletes.”

Prior to coming to Clarion, Childs was an assistant coach for the Golden Bears where she coached NSIC Swimmer of the Year Sophie Leo. Leo was a three-time All-American in 2026, including a fourth-place finish in the 100 Back, and became the most decorated swimmer in CSP history in the process. The Golden Bears boasted four College Sports Communicators Academic All-District selections, including Leo, who became a CSC Third Team Academic All-American.

Childs spent five years at Sioux Falls where she was a team captain as a senior, in a year where she qualified for the NCAA Division II Swimming & Diving Championships. She competed in the 100 Fly, 200 Fly, 100 Free and 200 Free at that year’s national meet. Childs achieved two NSIC records in her time, including competing on the 800 Free Relay team that broke the NSIC Championships record in 2022. She finished her career as a four-time all-conference performer in the NSIC.

In addition to her collegiate coaching experience, Childs has also served as an assistant coach for the Sea Devils swimming club in St. Michael, Minnesota, and has been a counselor at collegiate camps hosted by Texas A&M, Stanford and Sioux Falls.

Childs graduated with degrees in Exercise Science and Psychology from Sioux Falls in 2024, and completed her Masters of Science of Coaching and Athletic Administration from CSP in 2026.

The post Clarion Swimming & Diving Adds Valerie Childs to Coaching Staff appeared first on exploreJefferson.