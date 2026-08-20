CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass announced today that Hunter Poust has been hired as the Events & Facilities Coordinator for the department. Poust comes to the position after previously serving as PennWest Clarion’s Coordinator of Campus Recreation for the last two years.

“We are excited to welcome Hunter to our administration team,” Snodgrass said. “He comes to us with a wealth of experience in event management, and his extensive knowledge of our campus will allow him to hit the ground running.”

Poust served as the Coordinator of Campus Recreation from September 2024 until taking the position in athletics in August 2026, directing comprehensive intramural sports programs and serving as the primary advisor for active club sports on Clarion’s campus. Prior to that, he spent two years as the Assistant Coordinator of Recreation at Carnegie Mellon, where he supervised and maintained the athletic facilities and fitness centers.

In 2022, Poust was the Marketing/Athletic Department Intern at Bucknell, working with the promotions teams on managing in-game contests and giveaways, while also overseeing the Bison Nation student fan group.

Poust graduated with a degree in Sport Management from Slippery Rock in May 2022, with a minor in Organizational Security, and is concluding his work on his Masters of Sport Management from PennWest in 2026.

The post Clarion Athletics: Hunter Poust Hired as Events & Facilities Coordinator appeared first on exploreJefferson.