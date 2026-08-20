DuBOIS, Pa. — The City of DuBois is struggling to upgrade thousands of outdated water meters, complicating plans to modernize municipal utility billing.

City Council previously promised residents a transition to exact per-gallon billing without a minimum use fee. Interim management firm Kafferlin Strategies explained earlier this year that such a shift would not be feasible until all meters across the city were upgraded, as a portion of existing meters cannot support per-gallon tracking. Kafferlin Strategies previously indicated that billing changes would take effect once every household could be measured accurately, projecting a potential rollout by August at the earliest.

During Wednesday’s DuBois City Council meeting, resident Pamela August pressed officials for an update on that timeline. Following initial discussion, Public Works Director Scott Farrell was asked to explain the delay.

“Our water meters are over 20 years old. They need replaced. That’s another $3 million that who wants to pay?” Farrell said.

Farrell outlined the central technical challenge: roughly 2,000 meters within the city are only capable of measuring water in 1,000-gallon increments rather than reading down to the single gallon. Efforts to resolve the issue through wireless software updates have been unsuccessful, leaving a full physical replacement—estimated at $3 million—as the remaining alternative.

Farrell added that, in his view, the initial commitment to per-gallon billing should not have been made given current system limitations. He noted that the meters remain accurate when read in 1,000-gallon increments.

Under the city’s long-standing billing structure, customers were billed in 1,000-gallon blocks, with usage under 1,000 gallons rolling over until the threshold was reached in subsequent billing cycles. The current system also includes a minimum use fee, where all connected customers pay the equivalent of at least 1,000 gallons.

The minimum use fee was not directly addressed during Wednesday’s meeting.

Councilmember Bill Beers asked Farrell about the recent odd water taste DuBois residents were reporting.

The cause is an annual uptick in manganese kicked up in the DuBois reservoir after recent storms. The water is treated regularly tests for manganese so treatment can be adjusted as needed. Last week, it was tested on a Friday and the increased over the weekend.

It water is still safe to drink. It will just look a bit cloudy and taste different until the treatment takes full effect. The revised treatment should be fully dialed in by Monday, Aug. 24.