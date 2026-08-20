CLEARFIELD, PA– Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S Second St, Clearfield, will be holding their annual Blessing of the Backpacks service this Sunday, August 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Students and teachers are asked to bring their backpacks for a special blessing by Pastor Matthew as we head into the new school year.

For more information, call the church office at 814-765-9222 or visit their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/trinityclearfield). Worship times and other news and events can also be found there.