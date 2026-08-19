CLEARFIELD, PA — Clearfield County veterans and their families, along with members of the community, are invited to attend Veteran’s Appreciation Day on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

Sponsored by the Clearfield County Department of Veterans Affairs, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is designed to recognize and honor the men and women who have served in the United States military.

According to Clearfield County Veterans Affairs Director Misty S. Doran, the celebration was established by a local support group that meets monthly. While the event provides an opportunity for the community to express its appreciation to veterans, it also serves an important fundraising purpose.

Proceeds will help support emergency funds for Clearfield County veterans who encounter unexpected situations and need assistance with circumstances beyond their control. The funds are limited and are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, with a one-time opportunity each year. Assistance is also limited to emergencies and is provided at the discretion of the support group.

Veteran’s Appreciation Day will feature activities for people of all ages, including a cruise-in, live music, a craft show and flea market, a bake sale, raffles and activities for children.

Live entertainment will be provided by Jerry Schickling, Billy Davis and Hardtack.

Several raffles will also be held, with drawings beginning at 4 p.m. Featured raffle prizes include a 57-inch television and a laptop.

Community resources will also be available during the event to provide information and assistance to veterans. Participating resources include CareerLink, the Veterans Leadership Program, PHEA and others.

One of the highlights of the day will be a special Quilt of Valor presentation honoring veterans.

Food will be available for purchase, but veterans will eat for free through the support of Lori Baldwin and private supporters.

Doran encourages veterans, their families and members of the public to attend and take part in the day’s activities.

“Most importantly,” Doran noted, the event is an opportunity to make the community aware of those who have served and to give veterans “thanks and praise for their service.”

For more information, contact the Clearfield County Department of Veterans Affairs at 814-765-2642.