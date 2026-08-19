JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently investigated three separate incidents in the region, including a DUI arrest and a trespassing case.

Drug Possession Investigation in Clover Township

State police conducted a traffic stop at 1:43 p.m. on August 14 along the 13000 block of Harrison Street in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

According to police, the stop involved a 27-year-old Monroeville man driving a 2015 Jeep Renegade.

Troopers said the man was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. Police also determined through further investigation that the man was allegedly driving under the influence.

The man was taken into custody and later released. Charges are pending.

Trespassing Investigated at Vacant Residence

State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a reported break-in at an abandoned residence along Clinton Street in Canoe Township, Indiana County.

According to police, the incident was reported around 9:31 a.m. on August 17.

Police said the residence, which is associated with House Buyers of America, had been broken into. The investigation is ongoing.

Man Arrested for DUI Following Clarion Traffic Stop

State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop at 1:47 a.m. on August 9 along East Main Street in Clarion Borough.

According to police, the operator of a 2009 Dodge Ram 1500 was arrested for DUI.

Police identified the driver as a 29-year-old Reynoldsville man.

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