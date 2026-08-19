WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Three area teenagers escaped injury last week after losing control of a vehicle on a gravel road, spinning into an embankment, and overturning onto its side in Winslow Township.

According to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the single-vehicle accident occurred at 6:46 p.m. on August 12 on Gospel Center Road near Gospel Center Church.

State police say 18-year-old William E. Victory, of Brockway, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on the gravel surface of Gospel Center Road when he lost control of the vehicle.

The truck spun uncontrollably, striking a dirt embankment with its rear. Following the impact, the Silverado overturned onto its right side before coming to a final rest on the roadway, according to police.

Victory and his two passengers, a 17-year-old Brockport male and 18-year-old Landen L. Mowry, of Brockway, were all wearing their seat belts and reported no injuries, according to the report.

The Chevrolet Silverado sustained disabling damage throughout the vehicle and was towed from the scene by Jewels Towing.

Troopers cited Victory with a traffic violation for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway.

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