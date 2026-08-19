HYDE, Pa. — With just over four months remaining until the dissolution of the Clearfield Regional Police Department, Lawrence Township supervisors took key steps Tuesday evening toward establishing an independent municipal police force.

Acting Police Chief Julie Curry requested board approval to recognize the Fraternal Order of Police as the collective bargaining union representing Lawrence Township Police Department officers. The union will oversee upcoming contract negotiations with the township. Supervisors approved the motion unanimously. While formal contract talks have not yet begun, Curry and supervisors noted that discussions will start soon.

Curry also presented the supervisors with new renderings of the township police badges, which would replace the current ones on officer uniforms. Curry noted that only a few fabric patches would be needed, along with a lone metal badge, as they would be able to use the prior patch as the update is nearly identical to the previous look. Curry noted that the main difference is only some updated colors.

During his report, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner voiced ongoing frustration regarding the regional police split between the township and Clearfield Borough, noting the dispute has caused him sleepless nights.

“The township has made every consideration to maintain an effective police department,” Ruffner said. “I was not at the last police meeting as I was on vacation, but I did see some things that came from it, including video.

“The township has made so many concessions, yet we are made to look like the villain. We are not the villain here. The township isn’t the one that decided to pull out of the regional police department.”

Clearfield Borough voted to withdraw from the regional police agreement on Nov. 20, 2025, and voted a month later to void the charter at the close of the calendar year. On Dec. 22, 2025, President Judge Paul E. Cherry granted an injunction requiring the borough to remain in the regional department, ruling that an immediate withdrawal could compromise public safety and noting the agreement required one year’s written notice. The borough subsequently submitted formal notice to dissolve the department effective at the end of 2026.

“We all will be glad when this is all behind us,” Ruffner said. “But there will be casualties in this process. It’s going to cost us money, but I think it is going to cost the borough more money, and I also think it will cost them dissolution costs.”

Township Solicitor Larry Lashinsky echoed Ruffner’s remarks, emphasizing that the township’s priority has consistently been resident safety and reiterating that the township did not initiate the regional separation.

In other business, supervisors appointed Chad Maney to the Clearfield-Lawrence Airport Authority, filling a vacancy highlighted by Authority Chairman Dave Shultz. Shultz addressed supervisors regarding his ongoing request to restructure board representation due to difficulty finding volunteers.

Shultz proposed reallocating the board from its current makeup—four township representatives and three borough representatives—to two seats for the township, two for the borough, and three at-large seats open to any Clearfield County resident.

Supervisors took no action on the proposed airport board restructuring.

The next Lawrence Township Supervisors meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1.