BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — More than 30 children participating in the Rebecca M. Arthurs Kids’ Summer Reading Group recently traded books for a hands-on look at history during visits to the Jefferson County History Center.

Milea Reynolds, who runs the Summer Reading Program, brought children ranging from kindergarten through middle school age and their chaperones to the History Center on July 21 and 22.

Board member Ken Burkett and Executive Director Kat Lyons led tours of the museum, while the Bowdish crew presented the Bowdish Model Railroad and Miniatures Show for the visiting groups.

Submitted Photo.

The children also spent time exploring the History Center’s KidSpace Gallery, which features activities designed to introduce younger visitors to history.

The gallery now includes a colonial dress-up selfie station, colonial toys and games, educational interactive flip panels and a secret tunnel passageway.

Children were able to dress in colonial-style clothing and take photos in front of a 250th anniversary banner designed by PennWest Clarion intern Hannah Zacherl Navarro.

The group also tried toys similar to those used during the colonial period. Many familiar games and toys have survived in some form over the centuries, although earlier versions were commonly made with materials such as wood, bone, stones, buttons and stuffed cloth bags.

One of the most popular attractions was the secret tunnel, which includes a black light and an escape hatch that children can climb through.

The Jefferson County History Center said the activities gave the young visitors an opportunity to experience history through play and interactive exhibits while exploring the museum.

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