HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — Gov. Josh Shapiro has signed an executive order establishing new requirements for data center projects seeking permits in Pennsylvania.

Executive Order 2026-05 directs the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to incorporate the administration’s Responsible Infrastructure Development, or GRID, requirements into its review process for data center proposals.

Under the order, developers seeking permit review must make legally enforceable commitments to the GRID standards through a consent order and agreement. DEP will not issue permits until a project has received all required local approvals.

Developers that do not agree to the GRID requirements will face a different process. DEP will not begin reviewing their permit applications until all required local approvals have been secured, and all permit applications required for construction have been submitted.

The requirements call for developers to pay the costs of new electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other infrastructure needed to power their projects rather than shifting those costs to other customers.

Developers must also conduct community outreach, including notifying affected local governments, holding public meetings and consulting with communities early enough to allow input on major design decisions.

Other requirements include hiring and training local workers, entering into community benefit agreements and meeting environmental standards that include water conservation measures.

The executive order also removes data center proposals from the state’s Permit Fast Track Program and prevents future data center projects from participating in the program. The order prohibits the use of nondisclosure agreements with data center projects.

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue will also update guidelines for the state’s Computer Data Center Equipment Exemption Program. Applicants that do not comply with the GRID requirements will not qualify for the existing sales and use tax exemption.

The order also directs data center operators to report information to DEP on energy and water use. That includes annual energy and natural gas consumption, estimated peak hourly energy use, annual water consumption, and maximum daily water demand.

The administration has also created a publicly accessible map of proposed data center projects that have engaged with DEP. The map will track permit status and be updated as the department becomes aware of additional proposals.

According to the administration, DEP is aware of more than 100 proposed projects identified through publicly available databases. Fifty-eight projects have engaged with DEP about permitting, 15 have applied for at least one DEP permit, and five have received all permits necessary for the first phase of development.

The executive order also directs the Department of Community and Economic Development to develop best practices for municipalities addressing zoning standards and community benefit agreements involving data centers.

The new permitting process applies to new data center permit applications going forward.

To read the full executive order, click here.

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