CLEARFIELD, Pa. — Although it seemed like an unusual request, the Clearfield County Prison Board voted Tuesday to officially designate the county correctional facility as the Clearfield County Jail.

Warden Krista Oates explained that over the years, legal documents and county records have used different names for the facility; including Clearfield County Jail, Clearfield County Prison, and Clearfield County Correctional Facility. The naming inconsistency was cited as an issue during the facility’s annual state inspection for two consecutive years.

Oates noted the official designation will cost the county nothing, but will establish consistency across outside contracts, official correspondence, and state filings.

In her monthly report for July, Oates detailed housing numbers alongside two notable incidents. In the first incident, corrections officers utilized physical compliance measures after an aggressive inmate refused to cooperate during a transfer between units. In the second incident, an inmate died in custody after suffering a cardiac event, with subsequent toxicology screenings returning negative.

Inmate housing numbers remain lower than in previous years, with 126 inmates housed at the time of Tuesday’s meeting. July began with 136 inmates, saw 75 commitments and 99 releases, and concluded with an end-of-month count of 112.

President Judge Paul Cherry credited collaborative efforts between himself and Judge Josh Maines to address facility overpopulation through measures such as supervised bail programs.

“It shows it can be done,” Commissioner John Sobel said.

The board also discussed utilizing inmate labor for routine maintenance at the county administrative building, specifically stripping and waxing floors.

With two current inmates possessing prior professional experience in floor maintenance, the board agreed to utilize their skills and directed Oates and District Attorney Ryan Sayers to draft a formal policy governing this project and future work details. Cherry emphasized that the policy must include specific screening criteria regarding the offenses for which an inmate is incarcerated.

Due to a lack of quorum for the regularly scheduled Sept. 15 meeting, the next prison board meeting has been moved to Sept. 22.