HARRISBURG, PA – State Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is pleased to announce a $500,000 grant that will be awarded to Chester Hill Borough for much-needed repairs to Rowland Avenue.

“PennDOT District Executive Tom Prestash and I met directly with PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll and were insistent in procuring funding to address Rowland Avenue, which has taken a beating since the Presqueisle Street bridge became obsolete and was demolished,” Kephart said. “Vehicles have been forced to use the road to access Route 53, leaving Rowland Avenue in disrepair with huge potholes on both sides of it.

“I want to personally thank District Executive Prestash and his team for their help in making this project possible. I also need to thank two volunteers, Dave Wilson and Sheddy Graham, who helped submit the application,” he added.

Rowland Avenue is one of 50 infrastructure projects in 27 Pennsylvania counties to be selected for a portion of $54 million being invested through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

Questions about this or any legislative issue should be directed to Kephart’s Clearfield district office at 814-765-0609, his Hastings office at 814-247-6210 or his Osceola Mills office at 814-339-6544.