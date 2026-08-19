RINGGOLD TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Jefferson County man faces 120 felony and misdemeanor charges after state police accused him of sexually abusing a minor over an eight-year period.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Daniel D. Troyer, of Punxsutawney, is currently incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail on $300,000 bail following his arrest on August 16.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Robert K. Marshall III of the Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, troopers assisted a caseworker from Jefferson County Children and Youth Services during a home visit on August 15 in Ringgold Township.

State police interviewed a minor victim who reported that Daniel D. Troyer had touched her inappropriately between 2015 and 2023, the complaint says.

State police located Troyer in a barn on the property, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Officers reported that Troyer appeared slouched forward with his head down when told he needed to come to the station for questioning, the affidavit states.

During an interview at the Punxsutawney station, Troyer allegedly admitted to multiple acts of sexual contact with the minor over an eight-year period starting when the victim was five or six years old.

Police noted in the complaint that Troyer claimed a “voice inside his head he thought was the devil that was talking to him” influenced his actions. During the interview, Troyer told investigators he is a religious man, he knew it was wrong, and that he was remorseful for what he had done, the affidavit says. He also stated that he had apologized to the victim, the complaint continues.

According to court records, authorities charged Troyer with the following offenses:

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse w/ Child, Felony 1 (30 counts)

Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child, Felony 1 (30 counts)

Corruption of Minors — Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3 (30 counts)

Indecent Assault of Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1 (30 counts)

Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak set Troyer’s bail at $300,000 monetary during an August 16 preliminary arraignment. Troyer was remanded to the Jefferson County Jail after failing to post bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 8 before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock, according to court documents.



EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the alleged victim.

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