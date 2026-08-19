GREENSBURG, Pa. — Independence Health System has expanded access to orthopedic and spine care in Butler, Clarion, and surrounding communities with the addition of orthopedic surgeon Steven Hand, DO, MSMEd, CIME, to the medical staff of Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals.

Dr. Hand is a board‑certified orthopedic surgeon with advanced fellowship training in spine surgery and reconstructive joint surgery.

Dr. Hand brings more than 20 years of medical experience and specializes in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal conditions affecting the bones, joints, muscles, and connective tissues. His clinical interests include treating a wide range of spinal conditions, including herniated discs, cervical myelopathy, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, spinal deformities, and traumatic and compression fractures of the spine.

Dr. Hand earned his medical degree from the University of Pikeville–Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine. After completing a preliminary year of general surgery training and an orthopedic surgery residency, he pursued fellowship training in adult reconstruction and total joint replacement at Cleveland Clinic. Most recently, he completed advanced fellowship training in spine surgery at the West Virginia University Health System, further expanding his expertise in the treatment of complex spinal conditions.

“I am honored to join Independence Health System and serve patients throughout the region, ensuring they have access to expert orthopedic and spine care close to home,” Dr. Hand said. “I look forward to helping patients relieve pain, regain mobility, and return to the activities that matter most to them.”

Dr. Hand is accepting new patients at Independence Health System Orthopedics, 480 E. Jefferson St., Suite B, Butler, and 24 Doctors Lane, Suite 200, Clarion.

To schedule an appointment, call 833‑604‑7214.

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