DUBOIS — The Curwensville boys golf team dropped a 154-179 decision to host DuBois Tuesday afternoon at DuBois Country Club.
Cole Haney led the Golden Tide with a 41, while Trenton Best carded a 43. Tucker Johnson (45) and Nolan Etters (50) also scored for Curwensville, which slipped to 3-2 this season.
DuBois’ Wes Clyde shot the low round with a 35, with teammate Brody Knouse right on his heels with a 37.
Curwensville is back in action Thursday at Seven Springs in a multi-team match hosted by Rockwood.
DuBois—154
Wes Clyde 35, Brody Knouse 37, Brycen Buzard 40, Luke Lander 42. Others: Cooper Knouse 44, Casen Clark 45.
Curwensville—179
Cole Haney 41, Trenton Best 43, Tucker Johnson 45, Nolan Etters 50. Others: Dean Swatsworth 52, Sutton Bilger 59.