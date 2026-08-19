DUBOIS — The Curwensville boys golf team dropped a 154-179 decision to host DuBois Tuesday afternoon at DuBois Country Club.

Cole Haney led the Golden Tide with a 41, while Trenton Best carded a 43. Tucker Johnson (45) and Nolan Etters (50) also scored for Curwensville, which slipped to 3-2 this season.

Curwensville’s Cole Haney putts on hole No. 5 Tuesday at DuBois Country Club. Haney led the Golden Tide with a round of 41 against DuBois, which won the match 154-179. (Submitted Photo).

DuBois’ Wes Clyde shot the low round with a 35, with teammate Brody Knouse right on his heels with a 37.

Curwensville is back in action Thursday at Seven Springs in a multi-team match hosted by Rockwood.

DuBois—154

Wes Clyde 35, Brody Knouse 37, Brycen Buzard 40, Luke Lander 42. Others: Cooper Knouse 44, Casen Clark 45.

Curwensville—179

Cole Haney 41, Trenton Best 43, Tucker Johnson 45, Nolan Etters 50. Others: Dean Swatsworth 52, Sutton Bilger 59.