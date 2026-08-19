CLEARFIELD — In their first year of existence the Copper Cork won the 2026 Old Town Softball League title on Tuesday night by defeated the returning champions, Jim’s Sports Center, by a final score of 14-9.

They went 3-0 to win the double elimination playoff format, with Alaina Fedder picking up all three wins in the circle for the young squad.

Pictured in front left to right are: Cooper Broad, Obrian Owens, Jake Bloom and Connor Peacock. Back row left to right are: Hayden Rumsky, Noah Wriglesworth, Braison Patrick, Alaina Fedder, and Morgan Vaughn.

Missing from photo were Jayce Brothers, Trotman Scaife, Landyn Rankin, Cash Diehl, and Colton Bumbarger