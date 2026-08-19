PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) — There will be a new look for Punxsutawney football fans this fall when the Chucks take the field.

Head coach Brandon Snyder doesn’t shy away from that, and he makes sure his team is aware as well.

After a 10-2 season following an 8-0 start, Snyder says his message to the team is simple.

“We’ve talked. Last year was last year. This year is a new group,” Snyder says. “There’s still the same expectations, but we’ll blaze our own path with this group.”

One difference between this offseason and last offseason is the questions at quarterback.

The Chucks entered last year with a quarterback battle, and one where both options saw time throughout the year, with Maddox Hetrick seeing a bulk of the snaps and Zaden Gould coming in for a change of pace.

After losing both to graduation, Snyder has found his new quarterback, with really no questions asked in Teeg Hetrick.

“Teeg is our guy,” Snyder said without hesitation.

For Hetrick, the move to QB comes after a season that saw him primarily in the wide receiver room, which he sees as a benefit.

“I think it’s going to help a lot, especially with chemistry. I’m going to be connected with my receivers in a little bit of a different way, being with them for a year, then switching over,” Hetrick said. “I think that’s a connection that a lot of quarterbacks don’t have with their receivers.”

Hetrick takes over an offense that lost a majority of its offensive touches to graduation. But what it does return are two receivers ready to take the next step in junior Max Presloid and senior Jaden Greenblatt.

The pair combined for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns behind a receiving group that featured seniors Logan Moore and Beau Thomas.

This year, they expect those numbers to jump, especially with their connection to Hetrick.

Presloid said they have been working with Hetrick since the spring, working to better timing and more.

“We’ve been working with Teeg since April. We’ve been developing that chemistry even more,” added Presloid. “Those older receivers, me and Jaden have learned a lot from them. We’re just trying to learn and get better with Teeg, and I think we’re doing a good job of that.”

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Snyder also looks to replace Thomas at the tight end position, filling the role with junior Phoenix Johnston.

Johnston, who previously played on the line, moves into a role that the Chucks used heavily last season.

“It’s exciting,” he said of moving to a new position. “I’ll still be doing some of the things I did with the line, you know, run blocking, then hopefully getting the ball some too. I think it’s good to come from that background, because we like to run the ball. That’s going to be one of my favorite things this year.”

Snyder says the replacement for 1,000-yard rusher Jordan Rutan isn’t going to come from one guy.

“We’re going to be a committee this year. I think we have three really good ones back there. One being Ian Leseman. He’s a junior who played a big role in JV games last year, and saw some carries later into the season,” Snyder said. “Another is Gavin Neal. Gavin is more of a power guy. He just likes to run people over, so we’re excited about him. And we have Zach Blews too. All three of these guys have been competing. They’re doing really well.”

Snyder even mentioned some of his receivers could see a carry or two out of the backfield.

“Presloid will get his carries, and Greenblatt’s got a little bit of stuff going on in the backfield that he doesn’t know about yet,” Snyder added.

Greenblatt said he’s excited for anything thrown his way, especially some deep passes from his new quarterback.

“I’m excited to throw the ball downfield, maybe get some more touchdowns through the air, and also get into the backfield, get some handoffs, maybe jet sweeps. There’s just a lot to be excited about,” said Greenblatt.

Up front, Jayden Rutan returns for his senior season for the Chucks, looking to help lead a defense in the trenches.

He says the biggest thing is listening and trusting the staff.

“Our biggest thing is listening to them. They aren’t going to tell us wrong here in Punxsutawney,” Rutan added. “They know what is best for us.”

Hetrick then put some pressure on his guys up front, saying he isn’t afraid to use his legs when needed to avoid any sacks this season.

Rutan’s response was exactly what you’d want to hear from the guys protecting your quarterback.

“Well, he’s always going to tell the truth, and we’re going to help hold to that. 100 percent,” he responded with a chuckle.

To help out on the defensive side, Snyder is excited to bring a mix of guys back, along with some movement and new additions to the defense.

“We’re really excited about Sage Burkett this year on the defensive line. I think he is going to be a key piece,” Snyder said. “Max Roberts is really stepping into a big role at safety. He showed some really good things with attacking the football in the summer. Teeg will take another safety spot.”

He also mentioned both of his cornerbacks returning in Presloid and Greenblatt, who combined for seven interceptions last season.

Johnston will be taking over at inside linebacker, leaving his defensive end role from last season.

Snyder also said Blews and Neal will be working the other linebacker spot.

“Luke Grusky will be stepping in at outside linebacker. He’s been doing a lot of good things, and Jace Kurtz has been showing us some nice things in camp so far as well,” added Snyder. “Then on the line, we think we are pretty deep. We can go seven guys, maybe eight rotating through there. We’re pretty excited about our defense this year.”

With his defense causing some excitement, and his offense gelling well, with skill guys ready to take lead roles, Snyder also said you can’t forget about his kicker, junior Owen Roken.

“It’s huge,” he said of being comfortable sending Roken out from long distance when needed. “Like you said, he’s our not-so-secret weapon, and he’s even better than he was last year. He’s been improving all summer long.”

Snyder said it’s not just some guys on offense and defense he needs to replace though, when talking about the field goal team.

“A lot of people don’t realize we have to replace our long snapper and holder. So to be able to utilize Owen and his talents and let him showcase how great he really is, we have to fill those positions and get those guys ready to roll,” added Snyder.

Whether it be his defense, his new-look offense, or his impressive kicker on the field, Snyder and his team know they have a lot to follow with last year’s squad, but Snyder’s message remains the same.

“Last year was last year.”

Punxsutawney Area High School sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.



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