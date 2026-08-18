KENT, Ohio (EYT) — DuBois Central Catholic graduate and two-time Major League Baseball Draft selection Justin Miknis recently rejoined the Kent State University Golden Flashes—this time as an assistant coach for the program.

The university announced the hire on Friday, August 14, via the Kent State University athletics website and social media accounts.

Miknis brings professional playing experience and a year of player development coaching in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. The Clearfield County product spent two seasons (2023-25) as a professional catcher in the Pirates organization, appearing for the club’s Low-A and High-A affiliates. Behind the plate, he managed a pitching staff, and he also contributed to scouting reports and game preparation through data analysis, earning the organization’s Roberto Clemente Award in 2024 for his leadership and community impact.

In August 2025, Miknis transitioned into a player development coach role with the Pirates, working across the bench, catching, and hitting instruction through July 2026. In that capacity, he assisted the manager with in-game decision-making and overall strategy, collaborated with the coaching staff on opponent scouting, built out individualized player development plans, constructed daily lineups, and communicated regularly with the organization’s Spanish-speaking players.

Miknis was a standout left-handed hitting catcher at Kent State from 2019 to 2023, where he earned his degree in general business in May 2023. As a Golden Flash, he was named to the All-Mid-American Conference (MAC) First Team as a catcher in 2023 and earned All-MAC Second Team and All-MAC Defensive Team honors as a catcher in 2022. He hit .319 across three collegiate seasons, which included 20 home runs, 117 runs batted in, 188 hits, 127 runs scored, and a .405 on-base percentage. His standout play led to him being picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 16th round (467th overall pick) after his redshirt junior season. He was also a choice of the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 in the 35th round (1,038th overall pick) after his senior year at DuBois Central Catholic High School.

The 2019 DuBois Central Catholic graduate was a standout baseball player, as well as a hooper for the Cardinals faithful. He was a 1,000-point scorer on the hardwood and stands as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,478 points. He also earned Courier-Express Player of the Year honors as a senior in basketball after averaging 21.3 points per contest to go with 7.9 boards, 3.8 assists, and 3.0 steals per game. He was a multiple-time Allegheny Mountain League (AML) all-star and an all-district and all-state honoree in both sports. He also helped the Cardinals win the D9 title in baseball in 2016. His double in the seventh inning ended a 15-year drought for the program and helped pave the way for what became an incredibly impressive run for DCC baseball over a decade-long stretch capped off with the program’s second PIAA title in 2022.

As a professional, Miknis appeared in 266 career games and spent time with the Greensboro Grasshoppers and the Bradenton Marauders before deciding to pivot to a coaching career.

The District 9 alumnus shared with exploreJeffersonPA.com about becoming a college coach for the first time.

“I’m super excited to be back here at Kent State. I spent four years of my life here as a player, and there are so many people that remain here who I consider family at this point. Coach Duncan and Coach Birkbeck are still here, and some of my college teammates will also be on the staff for this school year. I’m super blessed to be in this position because you never know if something like this could happen or when.”

For more about Miknis, check out his collegiate profile and professional profile.

Graphic courtesy of Kent State University Athletics and Kent State University Baseball.

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