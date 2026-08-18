Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania. Prices in Pennsylvania are 10.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 14.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.418 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.58/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.99/g, a difference of $2.41/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.58/g while the highest was $5.99/g, a difference of $2.41/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.02/g today. The national average is up 3.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and the national average going back five years:

August 17, 2025: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

August 17, 2024: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.39/g)

August 17, 2023: $3.90/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)

August 17, 2022: $4.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.91/g)

August 17, 2021: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Harrisburg- $3.97/g, down 7.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.04/g.

Hagerstown- $3.65/g, down 7.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.73/g.

York- $4.08/g, down 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.09/g.

“Average gasoline prices climbed back above $4 per gallon over the last week, with prices rising in slightly more states than they fell, as rebounding oil prices driven by the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries kept upward pressure on the market,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel felt the pressure even more acutely, rising in all but a few states, as Ukraine’s attacks on Russian refining infrastructure continue to impact refined product prices more than crude oil itself. While the seasonal transition to cheaper winter-blend gasoline in the coming month could bring some relief, the two dominant challenges facing motorists— the closed Strait and the ongoing refinery strikes— show no signs of resolving anytime soon. Until they do, the path for gas and diesel prices remains tilted to the upside.”



GasBuddy®, a PDI Technologies company, is North America’s trusted fuel savings platform, helping consumers fuel up for less for over 25 years. With over 100 million app downloads, GasBuddy delivers real-time prices at 150,000+ stations and tangible savings through Pay with GasBuddy+™. It is the most authoritative source of station-level fuel pricing data, updating averages 288 times daily from the broadest mix of inputs— spotter reports, direct station integrations, and transactional data.

SOURCE GasBuddy