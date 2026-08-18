BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois are investigating a series of criminal mischief incidents after tires were reportedly slashed on multiple vehicles in Brady Township, Clearfield County.

According to police, the incidents occurred between midnight and approximately 9:49 a.m. on August 14 at locations along Ace Valley Road, Shamokin Trail, and Schuckers Orchard Road.

Police said the tires were slashed with a knife-like object.

Ace Valley Road

Troopers said three vehicles belonging to a 72-year-old DuBois man and a 45-year-old DuBois man were vandalized along Ace Valley Road.

Shamokin Trail

Police reported that two vehicles belonging to a 52-year-old Luthersburg man and a 43-year-old Luthersburg woman were damaged along Shamokin Trail.

Schuckers Orchard Road

Two separate reports were filed for incidents along Schuckers Orchard Road.

In one case, vehicles belonging to a 58-year-old Luthersburg woman and a 22-year-old Luthersburg woman were vandalized. Police said two vehicles were involved in this incident.

In the other case, police said tires were slashed on two trucks belonging to a 67-year-old Luthersburg man.

State police are actively investigating the incidents and are asking anyone with information to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.

The post Police Investigating Series of Tire Slashings in Brady Township appeared first on exploreJefferson.