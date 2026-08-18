INDIANA, Pa. (EYT) — As students across the region return to school, PennDOT District 10 is reminding drivers, parents and students to prioritize safety around school buses, bus stops and school zones.

August is National Back to School Safety Month, and PennDOT is encouraging motorists to remain alert as school buses and children return to area roadways.

“Smart choices such as slowing down in school zones, stopping for school buses, and staying distraction-free are some of the most important steps we can take to protect students on their way to and from school,” PennDOT District 10 Executive Brian Allen said.

Under Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping Law, motorists approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm activated must stop at least 10 feet from the bus.

Drivers approaching from all directions must stop unless the bus is on the opposite side of a divided highway that is clearly separated by a physical barrier, such as a grassy median, guide rail or concrete barrier.

Flashing yellow lights indicate a school bus is preparing to stop. PennDOT said motorists who see the yellow lights should slow down and prepare to stop.

Drivers are also reminded to reduce their speed to 15 mph in posted school zones and watch for children walking or biking near roadways.

PennDOT said parents and students can also take steps to improve safety, including arriving at bus stops early, remaining away from the roadway and crossing in front of the bus where the driver can see them.

Children should never attempt to retrieve an item dropped near a school bus without first making sure the driver is aware.

PennDOT is asking motorists to eliminate distractions, remain attentive and allow additional caution around schools and bus routes as the new school year gets underway.

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