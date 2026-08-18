Clearfield County, PA — Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging is pleased to announce the arrival of its newly branded home-delivered meal vans, an important investment in the agency’s commitment to providing nutritious meals and supportive services to older adults throughout Clearfield County.

The new vans are currently being professionally wrapped with the agency’s updated branding and messaging. The highly visible vehicles feature the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging logo, along with images and messages highlighting the agency’s mission of “Delivering More Than Meals — Enhancing Quality of Life.”

The vans will be used by Mature Resources to deliver nutritious meals directly to older adults in their homes. In addition to providing an important nutritional service, home-delivered meal drivers often provide a vital connection to the community for older adults who may have limited mobility or social interaction.

“Our home-delivered meal program is about so much more than putting a meal at someone’s door,” said Dennis Biancuzzo, Director of Business Development. “For many older adults, our drivers are a familiar and friendly face. They provide a meal, but they also provide a wellness check, a connection to the community and reassurance that someone cares.”

The new vehicle graphics prominently identify several of Mature Resources’ key services, including:

Delivering Nutritious Meals

Older Adult Protective Services

Independence At Home

Enhancing Quality of Life

The updated vans will also help increase public awareness of the wide range of services available through Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging.

“These vans are moving billboards for the services we provide every day,” said Kathy Gillespie, CEO. “As they travel throughout Clearfield County, they will help people recognize Mature Resources and, hopefully, encourage older adults, caregivers, families and community members to reach out when assistance is needed.”

The agency’s home-delivered meal program plays an important role in helping older adults remain safely and independently in their own homes. Nutritious meals can help address food insecurity, support healthy aging and reduce some of the challenges older adults face when preparing meals for themselves.

The new vans also represent Mature Resources’ continuing effort to modernize its operations and strengthen its visibility throughout the communities it serves.

Residents who see the new Mature Resources vans throughout Clearfield County are encouraged to remember that Mature Resources is more than a meal delivery service. The agency connects older adults and their families with information, resources and programs designed to support independence, dignity and quality of life.