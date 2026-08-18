Gayle M. Punchios, 70, of DuBois, passed away on August 13, 2026, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on April 27, 1956, in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Bessie (Gearhart) Boyer.

Gayle graduated from DuBois Area High School Class of 1974 and retired from Brockway Glass in the decorating department. She enjoyed flower gardening, arts and crafts and was a member of the Falls Creek Eagles.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Erika Sweka of Sykesville; sister, Darlene Taylor of Columbia, SC; and brother, Robert Boyer of Maryland.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her ex-husband, Greg Punchios Sr.; son, Greg Punchios Jr.; and brother, Frank Boyer.

Friends and family are invited to the Adamson Funeral Chapel & Crematorium on Saturday, August 22, 2026, from 2-4 p.m., with service to follow at the funeral chapel. Interment will take place in Lakelawn Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society, PO Box 456, Falls Creek, PA 15840.

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