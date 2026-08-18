CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team hosted a quad meet Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Couse against Inter County Conference foes Everett, McConnellsburg and Tussey Mountain.

The Golden Tide bested the Warriors and Titans by identical 182-205 scores, while falling by four strokes to the defending ICC champion Spartans 178-182.

Seniors Trenton Best and Cole Haney led the Tide, each carding a 42, while Nolan Etters shot a 46. Sutton Bilger rounded out the scoring for Curwensville with a 52.

Curwensville’s Nolan Etters watches his chip shot during the Golden Tide’s match with Clearfield last week. Etters shot a 46 Monday at Eagles Ridge to help his team to a 2-1 record. (Submitted Photo)

McConnellsburg’s Parker Oakman posted the best round of the day with a 37.

“It was nice to get two wins today against two of our league opponents,” Curwensville head coach Jim Fleming said. “I really thought we had a chance at beating McConnellsburg, which has been regular season champions of the ICC for several years running, and we gave it a good try. Nolan Etters had a very nice round to keep us close.”

Curwensville, which improved to 3-1 this season, is back in action Tuesday, Aug. 18 at DuBois Country Club where it will match up against DuBois.

McConnellsburg—178

Parker Oakman 37, D. J. Shives 45, Max Bard 47, Jace Fletcher 49. Others: Landry Kuhn 50, Easton Conley 50.

Curwensville—182

Trenton Best 42, Cole Haney 42, Nolan Etters 46, Sutton Bilger 52. Others: Cooper Smay 55, Dean Swatsworth 56.

Everett—205

Owen Fetters 48, Gavin Pinnocenti 49, Silas Hollingbaugh 52, Adrick Schreiber 56. Others: Nolan Bell 59, Mason Leach 69.

Tussey Mountain—205

Braden Zellers 44, Gage Bollman 51, Easton Ayers 52, Lea Watkins 58. Others: Ty Kagarice 59, Layton Little 61.

GIRLS RESULTS

BROOKVILLE — The Lady Tide traveled to Pinecrest Country Club Monday to compete as a non-league team in a KSAC League match.

The Lady Tide had two of the top six scorers on the day with Kelsey Best shooting a 57 and Addyson Neiswender carding a 58. There were 30 girls competing.

Curwensville’s team score was a 185. Lucy Bowman shot a 70 to make up the Lady Tide’s score. Carly Cribbs also played for Curwensville, shooting a 74.

Brookville’s Sam Neil was the medalist and the Lady Raiders had the best team score with a 174.