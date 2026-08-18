HYDE, Pa. — Students are heading back to the classroom next week, and the Clearfield Area School District is gearing up to welcome them for a new school year.

During Monday night’s committee meeting, the board first held a special voting meeting to approve several new hires, including a secondary Spanish teacher and a licensed practical nurse for the nurse’s office at Clearfield Elementary School. Across the district, 18 teachers have changed positions and 11 new hires have joined the staff, which will prompt further adjustments during next week’s voting meeting.

Welcome Back nights are scheduled across the district, with grades 1–3 and 7–12 holding their sessions Thursday, while grades 4–6 will host theirs Monday night.

The first day of school for kindergarten students will feature a split start once again, with half of the students beginning Wednesday, the remaining half starting Thursday, and all kindergarteners attending together on Friday.