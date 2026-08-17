YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Reynoldsville man faces felony drug manufacturing and delivery charges along with a DUI after state police say he nearly caused a head-on collision while driving under the influence of marijuana in Jefferson County.

According to court documents, Pennsylvania State Police filed criminal charges against 44-year-old Jeffrey Scott Kline Jr. on August 1 following a traffic stop in Young Township.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a state trooper was driving northbound on State Route 310 around 5:30 p.m. on June 6 when he observed a black Dodge SUV weaving in its lane. The complaint states the vehicle crossed over the fog line and center lane line, nearly hitting a southbound vehicle that had to swerve abruptly.

Police reported seeing a cigarette butt thrown from the driver window on a blind curve before initiating a traffic stop near Adrian Road.

According to the affidavit, the trooper identified the driver as Kline, who appeared dazed and confused with bloodshot eyes and raspy speech. When informed that he almost struck a vehicle, Kline responded, “Uh, I’m sorry,” according to the complaint.

Police said Kline admitted to throwing the cigarette butt out the window and stated he usually drives well. When asked when he last smoked marijuana, Kline allegedly told police, “Last night before we found out we didn’t have power.”

According to the criminal complaint, a search of the vehicle yielded three plastic baggies of marijuana, a vacuum-sealed bag of marijuana, a blue grinder, prescription and mint containers filled with marijuana roaches, a THC vaporizer, medical marijuana packaging, kratom capsules, and a yellow baggie containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms.

According to the police report, a Drug Influence Evaluation determined Kline was under the influence of cannabis. Lab results later confirmed the presence of THC in his blood, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Kline faces the following charges:

Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

Driving Under Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)

Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

Four summary traffic violations

According to court records, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 8 before Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock.

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