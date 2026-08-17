CLEARFIELD, Pa. — A Philipsburg man will stand trial for his online relationship with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Clearfield Regional Police charged Jacob Hollabaugh, 24, with felony counts of criminal attempt/involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 16-years-old, criminal attempt/aggravated indecent assault, criminal attempt/corruption of minors and criminal use of communication facility in connection with his conversations with a decoy from 814 Pred Hunters who was pretending to be a teenager.

During centralized court on Wednesday, Hollabaugh waived his right to a preliminary hearing, sending the case on to the county court for further disposition. He remains in the county jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, members of the 814 Pred Hunters group contacted police regarding the decoy’s sexual messages with Hollabaugh.

Hollabaugh and the decoy first connected on a social media site in May, and the girl suggested they exchange numbers so they could text. They talked about video games and possibly playing together. Originally the decoy said she was older but admitted to him that “she” was only 15. He responded, saying nothing could happen between them until she was 18 and reminded her, he was 24.

They continued to have conversations and play video games. He eventually asked her for a photo but specified that it should not be a nude picture. He later asked for a second photo and then they connected via his Facebook page.

The messages became flirtier with Hollabaugh saying “if you’re good, you’ll get treats.”

They discussed the possibility of him meeting her mother, but they decided she would probably want him to stop seeing the girl.

In one encounter he sent her an inappropriate photo of himself in his underwear. They continued to exchange messages and referred to themselves as being in a relationship.

On Aug. 4, the girl messaged him saying she was going to be alone all day on Aug. 6 and suggested they meet. He asked if he could stay all night, and she told him no. He then reportedly expressed his disappointment.

They made a plan to meet at a fast-food place before going back to her home. He stated that he had several gifts including a special outfit he bought for her. They allegedly discussed whether he should bring condoms.

When Hollabaugh arrived at the rendezvous point, police took him into custody. In his vehicle officers reportedly found an unopened box of condoms, gel, and a sex toy.

During his interview with investigators, Hollabaugh explained he brought the condoms, not because he was planning on having sex with her, but because he thought she would be mad if he didn’t bring any.

His plans were to hang out, pick up some food and go back to her home to watch movies. He allegedly admitted they were boyfriend and girlfriend. He also mentioned that he did research and learned the age of consent in the state is 16 years old and he was going to wait until she reached that age before he did anything sexual with her, according to the report.