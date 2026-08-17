CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — Heavy rainfall swept through Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango counties on Sunday evening, causing flash flooding that displaced 15 apartment residents and submerged sections of U.S. Route 322.
According to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, high water inundated the first floor of an apartment building on the Grand Avenue extension in Clarion around 8:00 p.m. Public reports confirmed that 15 residents were displaced from the building.
Multiple reports of flooded roadways and homes were recorded between Clarion and Strattanville along U.S. Route 322 around 7:15 p.m., according to the 911 Call Center.
Local residents reported rainfall totals between four and five inches in Clarion and Strattanville. Knox resident Jim Weeter reported receiving nearly two inches of rain within 90 minutes.
Social media users described taking shelter during the storm.
“We ended up going down in the basement for a little bit at Toby’s,” Denise Neal said. “All our phones were going off with tornado warnings.”
According to reports from emergency dispatchers, water covered U.S. Route 322 near Sulgar Road in Jefferson County and near Fuller Road in Reynoldsville. In Venango County, Old Route 8 flooded from Twin Oaks Road south to the township building, according to the 911 Call Center.
A trained weather spotter in Brookville measured 2.31 inches of rain on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Two inches fell within a two-hour window.
Residents in Corsica and near the Clarion Walmart reported flooded intersections and roads, according to social media posts.
According to the National Weather Service, no hazardous or severe weather forecasts remain in effect for the area.
Explore readers submitted multiple photos of flooded roadways in the area.
The post Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Flooding Across Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango Counties appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/exploreweather/2026/08/17/heavy-rain-triggers-flash-flooding-across-clarion-jefferson-and-venango-counties-179445/