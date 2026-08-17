STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (EYT) — Law enforcement officers charged 14 people on Monday following an investigation into a cocaine trafficking ring operated through Penn State University fraternities during 2023 and 2024, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

According to a grand jury presentment, Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson acted as primary suppliers for the operation. Officials said the two men made regular trips to Philadelphia and New York to purchase large quantities of cocaine.

Members processed and packaged the drugs inside the Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi fraternity houses before selling them mainly to students, investigators stated.

“This was a coordinated and highly-profitable drug-trafficking crew revolving around two senior members of the fraternities, other fraternity brothers, and pledges,” Attorney General Dave Sunday said.

Sunday added that evidence showed cutting and packaging cocaine served as an indoctrination into the fraternities for some pledges.

Authorities charged Abbatiello, Robinson, Mohammed Hurabi, and Lars Zeepvat with felony corrupt organizations, conspiracy, and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity. Prosecutors stated that Robert Zanolla faces felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.

Eight other defendants face misdemeanor counts of drug possession and paraphernalia, according to the Attorney General’s office. These defendants include Liam Smith, Michael Brogno, Kaden Howe, Connor Hurleigh, Seth Beardsley, Kyle Ridpath, Daniel Price, and Charles Wiseman.

Officials charged a 14th individual, Paul Robinson, with felony tampering, hindering apprehension, and obstructing the investigation. Investigators alleged that Paul Robinson, the father of one defendant, took steps to conceal evidence, including a safe containing cash and drugs.

Law enforcement tracked the operation using cash and payment apps, according to officials. At least four of the charged individuals are current students.

The Office of Attorney General Drug Strike Force Section will prosecute the cases.

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