WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Reynoldsville man escaped injury after his SUV struck a deer and hit a guide rail on Wishaw Road in Winslow Township.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the single-vehicle accident occurred at 9:51 p.m. on August 15 on Wishaw Road, north of Hillis Road in Winslow Township.

State police reported that Tim H. Galentine Jr., 49, of Reynoldsville, was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler northbound on Wishaw Road, when a deer entered the roadway into the path of the SUV.

According to the report, Galentine’s Jeep struck the deer in the northbound travel lane. Following the initial impact, the Jeep traveled along the east berm of the roadway and collided with a guide rail before coming to a final rest.

Galentine was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and reported no injuries, according to police.

Reynoldsville Fire Department assisted state police at the scene.

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