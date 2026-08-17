CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The controversy over data centers has reached Pennsylvania’s farmlands. On Friday, Emily O’Brien, Legislative liaison for the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, updated members of the Clarion-Venango chapter about legislative efforts to save high-value farmland.

She said that Pennsylvania Senate Bill 225 amends Title 26 (Eminent Domain) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to provide just compensation for the loss of business or farm “goodwill” when private property is condemned or confiscated by the government.

The core purpose of the bill requires financial compensation for “loss of goodwill” for enterprises like family farms and local shops forced to relocate due to eminent domain. The goal is to make government land confiscation more costly and difficult while protecting property rights under the Pennsylvania Constitution.

O’Brien said the origin of the legislation traced back to a dispute over power lines near State College along Route 322. She said the utility company planned on relocating the lines through high-value farmland.

Emily O’Brein of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau spoke at Saturday’s Clarion/Venango Farm Bureau seminar.

Photo by Randy Bartley / EYT Media

“Ultimately, the purpose of this legislation is to make it much harder and more expensive for government to confiscate private land,” said Sen. Cris Dush (R-25), the primary sponsor of the bill. “A farm that sits on top of soil that has been meticulously cared for, cultivated, and enriched over generations and a restaurant thriving inside of a community that it has served for decades both have a great deal of goodwill amassed into their locations. Forcing those operations to pick up and move destroys that goodwill. Whether it’s a family farm or a downtown pizza shop, these free-market enterprises deserve just compensation.”

By ensuring that farmers and businesses are fairly compensated for any land they are forced to sell, Dush’s legislation seeks to restore the inherent and indefeasible rights of enjoying life and liberty, and acquiring, possessing, and protecting property in the pursuit of happiness as specified in Article 1, Section 1 of the Pennsylvania Constitution.

According to published reports, roughly 200,000 acres of Pennsylvania farmland are already being taken up by the centers.

The bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-21) and Sen. Greg Rothman (R-34).

The bill passed the Senate and was sent to the House for consolidation.

Lion Manufacturing

Vo-Ag teacher Brian Miller explained the Lion Manufacturing program at Clarion-Limestone High School. He said it is “not a typical program.” He traced the history of the program back to its roots when the school took possession of a greenhouse on the campus. It was used as an amphibian laboratory by PennWest-Clarion and is now used as a greenhouse by the students who use it to grow various vegetables and ornamental flowers. The plants are sold by the students at the end of the school year with the proceeds returned to the program.

Miller said the vocational program is on the “bleeding edge of technology” that includes computer-assisted welding and a new laser welder. Lion Manufacturing is a Student Run Manufacturing Enterprise (SRME) at C-L, where students run all aspects of a manufacturing company. Students design and manufacture products for local businesses and build professional relationships in their community.

He said that, sadly, many students enter the program with no knowledge of a hammer or a tape measure. “One of the first things they build is their own toolbox,” he said.

The program also operates Lion Media. “There is something for everyone,” said Miller.

The Clarion-Venango Farm Bureau seminar was hosted by C&A Trees of Clarion.

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