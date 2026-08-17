COOLSPRING, Pa. (EYT) — The Jefferson County village of Coolspring held its annual Community Homecoming Saturday.
The annual community event featured a parade from the Oliver Township building to the Community Center, along with food, games, and fellowship. A few photos of the parade were submitted to ExploreJefferson:
The post Community Comes Together for Annual Coolspring Homecoming appeared first on exploreJefferson.
Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local/2026/08/17/community-comes-together-for-annual-coolspring-homecoming-179462/