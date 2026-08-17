ERIE, Pa. – On July 8, UCIP’s trip to UPMC Ballpark reflected their commitment to walking beside the people they support, making space for joy, choice, and shared memories.

The Seawolves took the field under bright summer skies, but the heart of the day wasn’t found on the scoreboard — it was in the moments shared throughout the stands. The crack of the bat, the smell of hot dogs, and the easy laughter drifting through the stadium created an atmosphere full of warmth and connection.

UCIP’s presence was felt in every interaction, every smile, and every shared cheer. Staff and individuals enjoyed the game side by side, celebrating big plays, chatting between innings, and simply soaking in the excitement of being at the ballpark together. It was a day shaped by companionship and genuine care, reflecting the relationships UCIP builds every day.

The outing offered everyone the chance to relax, make choices about how they wanted to enjoy the game, and experience a sense of community beyond the routine. Whether watching the players warm up, enjoying a favorite snack, or taking in the energy of the crowd, each moment added to a day that felt meaningful and memorable.

By creating opportunities like this, UCIP continues to support personal growth, connection, and joy — not through grand gestures, but by walking alongside people in experiences that truly matter.

Thanks to UCIP, it was a day of lasting memories at UPMC Ballpark.

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