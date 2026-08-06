Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) opened a new selection cycle for women and men considering a rewarding career as a state trooper.

Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, violent crime has gone down 16%, and homicides have decreased by 39%. He built on this progress by signing the 2026-27 state budget, which invests $16.2 million to support four additional cadet classes for the PSP, approximately 380 troopers, delivering in full on his core promise to put 2,000 more law enforcement officers and troopers on the beat in our communities.

To date, the Governor has secured funding for 16 cadet classes to train over 1,600 new state troopers and obtained funding through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to help municipal police departments recruit and retain nearly 700 municipal police officers across the Commonwealth.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, approximately 626 cadets have graduated and joined the ranks of the PSP. That number will increase as the 176th Cadet Class is set to graduate in August, making it the sixth class to complete the PSP Academy without a college credit requirement for the position of trooper. The Shapiro Administration eliminated the college requirement for applicants in August of 2023. The PSP saw a 69% increase in applicants in 2025 compared to 2022, when the college credit requirement was still in place.

“Every day, members of the Pennsylvania State Police answer the call to serve their communities and make an impact when they are needed most,” said Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, Acting Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “If you’re looking for a career with purpose, one that challenges you to grow while giving you the opportunity to positively impact the lives of others, we encourage you to apply and begin your journey with the Pennsylvania State Police.”

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED certificate and a valid driver’s license from any state. They must be at least 20 years old at the time of application, and they must be at least 21 years old and cannot have reached age 40 upon entry into the PSP Academy.

Cadet training lasts approximately 28 weeks and includes formal coursework in Pennsylvania’s crimes and vehicle codes, physical fitness activities, and training in police vehicles, firearms, and specialized equipment.

Upon completion of the PSP Academy, cadets are promoted to the rank of trooper and, after five years of service, can earn approximately $103,319.

Applications for the current cadet hiring cycle should be submitted via the Commonwealth’s employment website by September 30, 2026.

The Pennsylvania Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE) is also accepting applications for the position of Liquor Enforcement Officer Trainee (LEOT). The official job posting opened on June 29, 2026, and will close on September 30, 2026.

The BLCE is currently seeking qualified applicants who are either Pennsylvania Act 120-certified through the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission or eligible for recertification, for the position of LEOT.

Liquor Enforcement Officers (LEO) play a vital role in upholding Pennsylvania’s liquor laws. Their primary duties include conducting inspections and investigations across licensed establishments, both in uniform and plainclothes assignments, to ensure regulatory compliance and protect public safety.

LEOT applicants who possess a valid Act 120 certification or are eligible for re-certification will receive approximately 10 weeks of training, after which they will receive a pay adjustment, currently set at $53,541 annually. Employees receive another pay adjustment upon promotion to LEO, approximately four months after graduation, currently set at $56,541 annually.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 21 years of age, hold a valid driver’s license issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and possess a high school diploma or equivalent. All candidates must also pass a background investigation and meet the necessary training and physical standards required for employment.

LEOT applications must be submitted through the Commonwealth’s employment website by September 30, 2026. Applicants who do not possess their Act 120 certification or are unable to be recertified may still apply under the current 4022-selection cycle. LEOT applications must be submitted through the Commonwealth’s employment website by September 30, 2026.

Whether you’re beginning your career, transitioning from the military, changing professions, or looking for an opportunity to serve your community in a meaningful way, the Pennsylvania State Police offers a path where your work makes a difference every day.

For more information about the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, visit the BLCE website.

Those interested in becoming a state trooper can find application requirements, job benefits, and other details at PATrooper.com.