BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Four individuals are behind bars in Jefferson County after state police say they caught the group with a stolen handgun following a report of vehicle break-ins in Big Run Borough early Tuesday morning.

According to criminal complaints filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney, 20-year-old Kenneth Jebedi Raspe Jr., of Gipsy; 21-year-old Aaron Scott March Jr., of Elmora; 18-year-old Amaya Sky Gaither, of Big Run; and 18-year-old Marissa Jade Craft, of Punxsutawney, all face charges stemming from the August 4 incident.

State police responded around 2:22 a.m. to Church Street in Big Run Borough for a report of people entering vehicles, the affidavits state. According to police, a witness reported seeing two individuals enter a yellow Jeep before moving to a pickup truck. The witness also mentioned seeing a silver SUV parked down the street, the complaints say.

En route to the scene, troopers located a silver Kia Sportage in a nearby laundry parking lot, according to the complaints. State police said they saw Gaither and Craft exit the vehicle and walk away as officers approached.

Troopers made contact with Raspe in the driver’s seat and March in the rear seat, according to the affidavits. The complaints say officers observed open alcohol containers inside the vehicle and detected a strong alcohol odor.

According to the complaints, troopers instructed March to exit the vehicle and observed a tan Sig Sauer P320 M18 handgun on the floorboard behind the front passenger seat. Police said March also dropped a debit card belonging to another person as he stepped out.

A check of the handgun confirmed it belonged to a Church Street resident, according to police. The owner told troopers the gun was stolen overnight from his truck, the affidavits state.

According to court records, each of the defendants were charged as follows:

Marissa Jade Craft:

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 2 (two counts)

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Amaya Sky Gaither:

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 2 (two counts)

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Aaron Scott March Jr.:

Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 1

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 2 (two counts)

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Kenneth Jebedi Raspe Jr.:

Theft by Unlawful Taking, Felony 2 (two counts)

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 2

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony

Theft from a Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

DUI/BAC .08%-.10%, Misdemeanor

DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor

All four defendants were arraigned on August 4 before Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana, according to court dockets.

March is held in the Jefferson County Jail on $75,000 monetary bail, while Raspe, Gaither, and Craft are held on 10 percent of $20,000 bail, records show.

Preliminary hearings for the defendants have not yet been scheduled.