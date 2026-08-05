UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — State police say a York man escaped injury after his SUV was struck by a commercial vehicle that fled the scene on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Clearfield County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois, the hit-and-run collision occurred at 10:48 p.m. on July 30 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near mile marker 107.

State police said that Josue A. De La Rosa Mesa, 20, of York, was driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue eastbound in the right travel lane. Traveling in the same direction in the left lane was an unidentified driver in a commercial vehicle.

The crash unfolded when the unknown vehicle drifted into the right lane. The vehicle struck the front driver-side portion of De La Rosa Mesa’s Nissan, according to the report.

Following the impact, the unidentified driver continued traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and fled the scene, according to police.

Troopers said De La Rosa Mesa was able to bring his Nissan Rogue to a controlled final rest on the right shoulder facing east.

De La Rosa Mesa was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision and was not injured, police noted.

The Nissan sustained minor front-end damage but remained operable and was able to be driven from the location under its own power, according to the report.

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