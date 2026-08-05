Hershey, PA – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Academy today welcomed participants from the PSP Law and Leadership Program for a day of mentorship and learning alongside current Academy Cadets.

The visit gave current Law and Leadership participants a unique opportunity to tour the Academy, observe training, and hear firsthand from cadets who graduated from the Law and Leadership Program before pursuing careers with PSP. This visit offered participants valuable insight into the challenges and rewards of Academy training while demonstrating how the program can serve as a pathway to a career in law enforcement.

“This opportunity for our Law and Leadership participants to connect with cadets who once stood in their shoes reinforces the impact and success of the program,” said Lieutenant Colonel Christopher M. King, Deputy Commissioner of Administration and Professional Responsibility. “When participants see Law and Leadership graduates now succeeding as cadets and have the opportunity to connect with them, they recognize that with continued commitment and perseverance, they too can pursue a career with PSP.”

The free, 15-week program is for individuals 18 years or older who have graduated from high school or earned their GED and are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

Participants meet twice a week, with occasional Saturday sessions, and experience what it’s like to train as a cadet. They undergo educational and physical fitness training similar to that provided in real-life police academies, including running, swimming, and marching, within a structured paramilitary environment.

The curriculum includes instruction on traffic, criminal investigations, and other police resources. Cadets will also learn time and stress management, self-discipline, teamwork, and other critical skills necessary to be a successful law enforcement officer.

Those interested can find more information about the program and apply to one of the following locations at the Law and Leadership page on PSP’s website:

Wilkes-Barre

Hershey

State College

Philadelphia

Greensburg

Erie

The Law and Leadership Academy is one of the many programs the Department offers that reflect the Shapiro Administration’s work to support the State Police and encourage more individuals to pursue careers as state troopers.

To date, the Governor has secured funding for 16 cadet classes to train over 1,600 new state troopers and obtained funding through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to help municipal police departments recruit and retain nearly 700 municipal police officers across the Commonwealth.

Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, approximately 626 cadets have graduated and joined the ranks of the PSP. That number will increase as the 176th Cadet Class is set to graduate in August, making it the sixth class to complete the PSP Academy without a college credit requirement for the position of State Trooper. The Shapiro Administration eliminated the college requirement for applicants in August of 2023. The PSP saw a 69% increase in applicants in 2025 compared to 2022, when the college credit requirement was still in place.

Those interested in becoming a State Trooper can find application requirements, job benefits, and other details at PATrooper.com.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit the PSP website.