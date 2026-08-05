HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently announced that 86 municipalities across the Commonwealth will receive a combined $38 million through the Green Light-Go Program to improve traffic safety, reduce congestion, and enhance mobility.

The state-funded reimbursement program, part of the FY 2026–27 budget, supports local traffic signal upgrades including LED installations, signal retiming, modern detection equipment, and infrastructure repairs. Since Governor Josh Shapiro took office, the administration has invested $134 million to upgrade more than 1,700 traffic signals statewide.

“Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we’re working to serve the people of our Commonwealth by improving the services that make a real difference in their lives,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “The safety improvements supported by the Green Light-Go program will help municipalities keep Pennsylvanians moving safely and efficiently.”

As part of the statewide rollout, several municipalities in the region were awarded funding for local signal modernization projects:

Jefferson County: Brookville Borough was awarded $377,470 to execute a complete traffic signal modernization project at the intersection of Main Street and Pickering Street.

Crawford County: Cambridge Springs Borough received $8,680 to install Accessible Pedestrian Signal push buttons at the busy intersection of South Main Street (Route 86), Venango Avenue (Routes 6 and 19), and Church Street (Route 408).

Elk County: Ridgway Borough was awarded $100,120 to modernize traffic signal infrastructure along Main Street, covering intersections at Montmorenci/Gillis Avenue, Elk Avenue, Mill Avenue, and North/South Broad Street. Additionally, the City of St. Marys received $100,800 for signal upgrades across eight key city intersections, including locations along South Saint Marys Street and Washington Street.

Mercer County: Grove City Borough received $364,584.44 for traffic signal upgrades at South Center Street and East Pine Street. Meanwhile, the City of Sharon was granted $1,139,819.80 for signal modernization and the installation of curb extensions along East State Street at Sharpsville Avenue, Dock Street, and Railroad Street.

For more information on the Green Light-Go Program and a full listing of statewide recipient projects, visit PennDOT’s official website.

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